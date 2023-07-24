Sign up
Previous
Photo 563
Another view
From my granddaughter another early morning view of Newcastle, love the angle of this one.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3849
photos
165
followers
72
following
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
view-newcastle-flowers-church-dawn
bkb in the city
Great pov
July 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful point of view
July 24th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Neat pov
July 24th, 2023
