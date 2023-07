Jesmond Dene Newcastle

An open space in the middle of Newcastle which is kept as a natural park area. My grandaughter sent the photo which was taken at about 6am in the morning, she’s a student and keeps funny hours!! Hubbie is from Newcastle and remembers playing there as a child, he said it’s not changed at all even after 70 odd years.

