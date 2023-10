Layers

Taken the same time as yesterdays photo as you can see the moors can look so different in the space of 30 mins. This is taken going towards the Whitby road with a view of the spent heather and cropped grass. In the distance Roseberry Topping and to the right High Cliff which overlooks the town of Guisborough.

Nicer on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.