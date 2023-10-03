Previous
Another mama by craftymeg
Photo 634

Another mama

Taken on the moor top, this mama had a nice thick coat which will grow to a nicer overcoat by the time winter sets in.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - looking straight at you !
October 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 3rd, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture.Fav😊
October 3rd, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 3rd, 2023  
Pat
She is lovely!
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise