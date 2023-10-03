Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 634
Another mama
Taken on the moor top, this mama had a nice thick coat which will grow to a nicer overcoat by the time winter sets in.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3920
photos
164
followers
74
following
173% complete
View this month »
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ewe-sheep-north-york-moors-october
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - looking straight at you !
October 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 3rd, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture.Fav😊
October 3rd, 2023
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 3rd, 2023
Pat
She is lovely!
October 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close