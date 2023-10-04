Previous
Birthday girl! by craftymeg
Birthday girl!

🎶🎶Happy birthday to me🎶🎶
A nice lunch out and a shared icecream for afters. Hubbie took the photo and I might add that all those bowls did not belong to me!!
We were going to the lake district but we put it off to a better day. The weather cheered up a little but it was quite cool at 13c. I have it to look forward to at least. I’ve been spoilt rotten so I am not complaining.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Pat
🎶Happy birthday dear Maggie, happy birthday to you🎶 Hope you’ve had a lovely day!
A nice picture of the birthday girl among the pots!
October 4th, 2023  
Chris Jordan ace
Happy Birthday Margaret!! Looking good!
October 4th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful, lovely photos. - being spoilt is a wonderful thing, bask in it!
Wishing you a very happy birthday and a long week of ongoing celebrations.
October 4th, 2023  
Dianne
Nice pic of the birthday girl! I hope you enjoy the Lake District when the weather’s settled.
October 4th, 2023  
haskar ace
Happy Birthday Margaret!
October 4th, 2023  
