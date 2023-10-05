Previous
On a mission by craftymeg
Photo 636

On a mission

This red legged partridge was moving quickly away but I did manage a couple shots before it disappeared. Taken yesterday on the moor top, just one of a few families we saw on our trip out.
Nice on black.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Margaret Brown

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the colors and details.
October 5th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Really well captured, as I'm sure they run prety fast!
October 5th, 2023  
