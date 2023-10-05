Sign up
Previous
Photo 636
On a mission
This red legged partridge was moving quickly away but I did manage a couple shots before it disappeared. Taken yesterday on the moor top, just one of a few families we saw on our trip out.
Nice on black.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the colors and details.
October 5th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Really well captured, as I'm sure they run prety fast!
October 5th, 2023
