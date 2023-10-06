Previous
The rest of the family by craftymeg
The rest of the family

I caught them all following mama over the road into the field. We saw 2 families and numerous pheasant and grouse, never seen as many at the same time!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this family outing.
October 6th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture of all of them.
October 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Such a cute capture!
October 6th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-nice
October 6th, 2023  
