Blacksmiths Arms

The pub in Lastingham that I visited the other day for my birthday lunch. We always smile when we go past the grass covered table and chairs! It’s a lovely cosy pub that is welcoming with an open fire in winter and it’s ceiling beams are covered in tankards and in the extension it boasts rows and rows of flat caps, maybe donated by regulars and past customers. They cook locally sourced meat and veg where ever possible and meals are well presented and tasty. It is close to Hutton le Hole in a lovely village setting.

Best on black



