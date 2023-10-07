Previous
Blacksmiths Arms
Blacksmiths Arms

The pub in Lastingham that I visited the other day for my birthday lunch. We always smile when we go past the grass covered table and chairs! It’s a lovely cosy pub that is welcoming with an open fire in winter and it’s ceiling beams are covered in tankards and in the extension it boasts rows and rows of flat caps, maybe donated by regulars and past customers. They cook locally sourced meat and veg where ever possible and meals are well presented and tasty. It is close to Hutton le Hole in a lovely village setting.
Corinne C ace
Oh, you made me envious! We have nothing of the sort here. I remember my trips in England and Ireland where we always found a very nice pub with such welcoming atmosphere.
October 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
So nice to see!
October 7th, 2023  
haskar ace
It looks very inviting. I'd love to stay here.
October 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2023  
Michelle
How unusual!
October 7th, 2023  
