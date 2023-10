Past Dwelling

One of my favourite places on the moor is this very old past dwelling. It looks like it was a house and a barn with small drystone wall enclosures around it. I think it is still used to house feedstuff and sheep in bad weather but have no idea of it’s past history, it doesn’t seem to fall into disrepair so it must belong to someone.

Nice on black



