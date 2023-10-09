Previous
Warming by craftymeg
Warming

We passed a family of rabbits enjoying the warm sunshine on the moor top the other day. You don’t often see them relaxed and half asleep, they were definitely not moving even though our car was not far away from them. Usually all you see is a flash of a tail or a poor flattened body. The young ones are very susceptible to being run over, it’s always a sad sight in the spring and summer to see so many along the country roads.
Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
October 9th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely light surrounding the rabbit
October 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
So sad.
October 9th, 2023  
