Previous
Finished by craftymeg
Photo 642

Finished

For everyone who wanted to see what I was crocheting yesterday. At last the finished garment, I am really pleased with the end result, I have so enjoyed the journey of making it. It was such an easy pattern once I got my head around the concept. The pattern is on you tube with a video, all I can say is it was easily made and it’s called HEXAGONAL cardigan or jacket. There are loads of patterns on YouTube they are all basically the same just with different wool and finishing off. I chose an edge to edge finish which looks really nice. Hubbie thinks its brilliant that in itself is praise indeed😊..I am now ordering more wool to make a lighter coloured one.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Lovely selfie and sweater
October 11th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Please accept my high praise for your talents, your colour choice, and, agreeing with your hubby, the finishing edge that raises the look above and beyond! Just gorgeous!
October 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful and so well made!
October 11th, 2023  
Gillian Brown
It looks great. My Gran tried to teach me to crochet but I never got the hang of it.
October 11th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, that looks fab. It certainly doesn’t look easy!
October 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Now that is beautiful Margaret, Such a classy look . Fabulous and a fav
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise