Bumble

A cheerful warm cardigan for the autumn and winter. I just finished sewing the bee buttons on this morning, I finished it a few weeks ago and just needed buttons. I now feel like a bumble bee in black and yellow!! My card making name is MaggieB 🐝 with a bee next to my name so quite apt really.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.