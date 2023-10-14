Fairy Hive

She wanted fairies, she got them…and loved them!



An order for a fairy card got me enjoying making this one from scratch, it started with a blank card, made in steps, I put the finishing touches to it this morning and now it’s on its way to the birthday girl.



I have enjoyed making this so much I am going to make one for my craft room, it’s an inky finger and glitter job but so satisfying that you loose track of time.



Hope there are a few fairy lovers out there that like this because as you know …



“Anything is possible if you believe” !



