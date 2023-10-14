Previous
Fairy Hive
Fairy Hive

She wanted fairies, she got them…and loved them!

An order for a fairy card got me enjoying making this one from scratch, it started with a blank card, made in steps, I put the finishing touches to it this morning and now it’s on its way to the birthday girl.

I have enjoyed making this so much I am going to make one for my craft room, it’s an inky finger and glitter job but so satisfying that you loose track of time.

Hope there are a few fairy lovers out there that like this because as you know …

“Anything is possible if you believe” !

Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Corinne C
This is such a beautiful card. You’re very talented.
October 14th, 2023  
Diana
Such a stunning card, you put so much thought and all your talent into it.
October 14th, 2023  
Mags
Oh! I love the fairies!!!
October 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
nice
October 14th, 2023  
