Juvenile

Juvenile Starlings huddling on the sea wall at Redcar hoping for a free meal. It’s funny to watch them squabbling over a chip or piece of bread, they forever fight over food even though there is usually plenty to go around. They duck and dive out of the waste bins and folk always leave scraps within easy reach, it’s a wonder they can fly!!

Better on black



