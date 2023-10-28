Previous
Cragside Britain's original smart home by craftymeg
Cragside Britain's original smart home

On a very wet and miserable day my daughter and family visited Cragside home and gardens, it’s an amazing place and even the rain couldn’t take the beauty away.

Built in the 1800s commissioned by an industrialist and is run on hydroelectric power.

More info on Wikipedia ‘ Cragside’ it is a very interesting read.

It’s her photo, we visited a few years ago when the Rhododendrons were out, it was amazing, I posted at the time.
Margaret Brown

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This looks so pretty and I like your pov.
October 28th, 2023  
