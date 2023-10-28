Sign up
Previous
Photo 659
Cragside Britain's original smart home
On a very wet and miserable day my daughter and family visited Cragside home and gardens, it’s an amazing place and even the rain couldn’t take the beauty away.
Built in the 1800s commissioned by an industrialist and is run on hydroelectric power.
More info on Wikipedia ‘ Cragside’ it is a very interesting read.
It’s her photo, we visited a few years ago when the Rhododendrons were out, it was amazing, I posted at the time.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3945
photos
165
followers
73
following
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
Tags
cragside-heritage-site-water-powered-october
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This looks so pretty and I like your pov.
October 28th, 2023
