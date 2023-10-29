Previous
Cragside by craftymeg
Photo 660

Cragside

Another photo from my daughter who visited Cragside on a very wet miserable day a week or two ago. It still was so beautiful even in the pouring rain.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
The stuff of Fairy Tales! Amazing!
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise