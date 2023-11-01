Previous
Reflections by craftymeg
Photo 663

Reflections

Taken the other week on a miserable grey day at Paddys Hole, Redcar. Still colourful but old fishing boats.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise