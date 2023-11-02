Previous
Commondale by craftymeg
Photo 664

Commondale

Just traveling over the moors this afternoon was a wet and low cloud shrouded trip. The roads are flooded and the fords(much to hubbies delight) were also, it’s such a long time since they have been deluged like this. Even with these soggy conditions the moors are beautiful with golden and russets as the trees are turning. It pored down while we were going over the top and we had to sit in the car and wait for a respite in the downpour before we could get in the house!
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous shot with the bright rain-soaked green in the foreground and misty hills behind
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I just love this - love the winding road taking you down the dip and up the other side .With the rain and mountain mist engulfing the scene! fav
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
November 2nd, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 2nd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful shot - that lovely rain should keep everything so beautifully green...
November 2nd, 2023  
*lynn ace
What a gorgeous view!
November 2nd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
November 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful weather shot! Pretty shades of green in the fog. Stay safe and dry!
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise