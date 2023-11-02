Commondale

Just traveling over the moors this afternoon was a wet and low cloud shrouded trip. The roads are flooded and the fords(much to hubbies delight) were also, it’s such a long time since they have been deluged like this. Even with these soggy conditions the moors are beautiful with golden and russets as the trees are turning. It pored down while we were going over the top and we had to sit in the car and wait for a respite in the downpour before we could get in the house!

Better on black



