Photo 665
Another wet view!
Taken yesterday on our trip over the moors, through a rainy window. Wet and miserable and the bracken very wet and brown along the road verges but still so beautiful.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
2
0
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
north-york-moors-autumn-view-nov
carol white
Nicely captured view
November 3rd, 2023
Dawn
A lovely view
November 3rd, 2023
