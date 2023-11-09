Sign up
Previous
Photo 671
One of 3
Just finished an order for three cards, this is the one that was asked to be pretty, cheerful, and floral. Thankfully my friend loved it and the other two.
Better on black
One good thing about today finally had my shingles jab another 1 of 3, my Covid booster last week and flu a month ago phew!!
My arm is so painful after this last jab, hoping it goes soon.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
8
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3957
photos
165
followers
73
following
183% complete
664
665
666
667
668
669
670
671
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 10
cardcraft-handmade-papercraft-floral
Michelle
Such a beautiful card
November 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a classic , beautifu l
November 9th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
So beautiful
November 9th, 2023
Louise & Ken
What a work of art! You ought to be very pleased with this accomplishment! Though I've never worked a card to this extreme, I can well appreciate the steps you took and recognize the time you spent doing it! Bravo!!!
November 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
November 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful. Hope your arm improves
November 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very pretty
November 9th, 2023
Catherine P
Beautiful
November 9th, 2023
