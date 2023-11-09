Previous
One of 3
Just finished an order for three cards, this is the one that was asked to be pretty, cheerful, and floral. Thankfully my friend loved it and the other two.
One good thing about today finally had my shingles jab another 1 of 3, my Covid booster last week and flu a month ago phew!!
My arm is so painful after this last jab, hoping it goes soon.


Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
Michelle
Such a beautiful card
November 9th, 2023  
Such a classic , beautifu l
November 9th, 2023  
So beautiful
November 9th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
What a work of art! You ought to be very pleased with this accomplishment! Though I've never worked a card to this extreme, I can well appreciate the steps you took and recognize the time you spent doing it! Bravo!!!
November 9th, 2023  
Beautiful
November 9th, 2023  
Beautiful. Hope your arm improves
November 9th, 2023  
Very pretty
November 9th, 2023  
Catherine P
Beautiful
November 9th, 2023  
