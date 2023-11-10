Northern Lights

This card is the second of the cards I made for a friend. This time it was a requested photo of our sons Northern Lights photo he took earlier this year. Those colours are for real, this was 11 pm at night and the yellow is not sunshine!! The view is looking down Saltburn Pier and the card was made for someone who lives in Saltburn.

No bells and whistles were needed because of the colour of the photo, I just used paper and card to tone with the photo.

Better on black



