Northern Lights by craftymeg
Northern Lights

This card is the second of the cards I made for a friend. This time it was a requested photo of our sons Northern Lights photo he took earlier this year. Those colours are for real, this was 11 pm at night and the yellow is not sunshine!! The view is looking down Saltburn Pier and the card was made for someone who lives in Saltburn.
No bells and whistles were needed because of the colour of the photo, I just used paper and card to tone with the photo.
Margaret Brown

Louise & Ken
Such a beautiful act of nature and a generous gift from you! (I've been lucky enough to see this once for myself as we traveled up the west coast of Canada years ago!)
November 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a gorgeous card!
November 10th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
cool photo
November 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scene and card
November 10th, 2023  
