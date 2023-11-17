Previous
Shadows by craftymeg
Shadows

Golden morning sunshine today, the pine is still hanging onto a few needles. It’s been such a long time since it’s been as sunny, snatched a shot while the chance was there.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Margaret Brown

Lovely
November 17th, 2023  
A lovely shot , and it has bèn a lovely sunny day in spite of being much cooler .love the patterns on the drive created by the shadows of the tree.
November 17th, 2023  
