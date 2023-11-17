Sign up
Previous
Photo 679
Shadows
Golden morning sunshine today, the pine is still hanging onto a few needles. It's been such a long time since it's been as sunny, snatched a shot while the chance was there.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
2
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3965
photos
165
followers
73
following
186% complete
View this month »
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Tags
shadows-sunshine
,
golden-pine-november
Dawn
ace
Lovely
November 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot , and it has bèn a lovely sunny day in spite of being much cooler .love the patterns on the drive created by the shadows of the tree.
November 17th, 2023
