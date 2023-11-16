Previous
Roseberry by craftymeg
Taken at the end of October a very autumn Roseberry Topping but still green from the continual rain.
Best on black

No chance of a photo today, things conspired, mainly a very off colour Charlie Brown. So a vets visit had to be arranged. No answers but a last ditch attempt to pick him up. It’s not good he’s sleeping all day and not eating or drinking this is his third day. It may be he’s made his decision and I won’t have too. The vet thinks so too, he’s old and all we can do is make him comfy he’s not in any pain thankfully. Such a sad time.
Margaret Brown

Granny7(Denise) ace
It is lovely on Black Margaret. Super shot of Rosebery Topping. I love to see this Hilltop, I know I am near to seeing one of my favourite people
November 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely scenic view.Fav😊
November 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot , I’m sorry to hear about Charlie Brown not being so good 😢
November 16th, 2023  
