Roseberry

Taken at the end of October a very autumn Roseberry Topping but still green from the continual rain.

Best on black



No chance of a photo today, things conspired, mainly a very off colour Charlie Brown. So a vets visit had to be arranged. No answers but a last ditch attempt to pick him up. It’s not good he’s sleeping all day and not eating or drinking this is his third day. It may be he’s made his decision and I won’t have too. The vet thinks so too, he’s old and all we can do is make him comfy he’s not in any pain thankfully. Such a sad time.

