Previous
Photo 677
Still trying!
We still have roses in bud, they are taking ages to open but they do get there in the end. It’s a welcome sight to look out the kitchen window and still have some colour.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
4
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3963
photos
165
followers
73
following
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 10
november
,
pink-floribunder
,
rose-late-flowering-
Casablanca
ace
Always a lovely sight in early Winter ❤️
November 15th, 2023
Michelle
Still looking beautiful
November 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So fragile but beautiful.
November 15th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
November 15th, 2023
