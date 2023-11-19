Batch make

Just finished another batch of Christmas cards. I’ve enjoyed making these. I sketched the snowman then coloured each by hand embossed and gold dusted them with mica pigment dust

Nice on black



I have made 36 so still have another 25 or so to make. I aim to finish by the end of November, I make them in batches of 10-12 each a different subject so I don’t get bored !



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.