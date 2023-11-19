Batch make

Previous
Just finished another batch of Christmas cards. I’ve enjoyed making these. I sketched the snowman then coloured each by hand embossed and gold dusted them with mica pigment dust
I have made 36 so still have another 25 or so to make. I aim to finish by the end of November, I make them in batches of 10-12 each a different subject so I don’t get bored !

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

carol white
Lovely artwork
November 19th, 2023  
Lesley
They are lovely.
November 19th, 2023  
Dawn
Fabulous art work
November 19th, 2023  
