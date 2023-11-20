Sign up
Previous
Photo 682
Primulas
Just one of the beautiful colours we bought today to go in our front door tubs. We got a mixed selection at least the tubs will look nice and cheerful for the winter months.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3968
photos
165
followers
73
following
186% complete
View this month »
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
Tags
winter-flowering-primulas-colourful-november
carol white
ace
Beautiful colours, a lovely shot.Fav😊
November 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
November 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So colourful, they will brighten up your winter months.
November 20th, 2023
