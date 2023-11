Charlie Brown

I am in such a sad place at the moment, my beloved gentle, loving, friendly, Charlie has crossed the rainbow bridge this afternoon at about 3.10pm. He was struggling a week without food we knew we couldn’t keep him much longer on water only. These photos were taken just before we took him to the vets. He’s at rest now no more struggles for him.



I will catch up with everyone tomorrow.



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.