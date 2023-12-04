Previous
Frosted by craftymeg
Photo 696

Frosted

A lovely capture sent by my daughter catching the heavy frosts we have been experiencing this past week.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise