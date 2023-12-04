Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 696
Frosted
A lovely capture sent by my daughter catching the heavy frosts we have been experiencing this past week.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3982
photos
166
followers
73
following
190% complete
View this month »
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost-leaves-crystals-december
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close