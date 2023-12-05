Sign up
Photo 697
Wreath
A welcoming door wreath made by my daughter for Christmas. It’s already in pride of place, Christmas starts the first of the month in their household.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
wreath-christmas-holly-berries-orange-fircones
Corinne C
ace
A delightful wreath
December 5th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful wreath. Very nice colors and I love the touch of citrus.
December 5th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Its wonderful, I love the orange slices and pine cones
December 5th, 2023
