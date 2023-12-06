Previous
Getting close by craftymeg
Photo 698

Getting close

A photo of our daughters household with their Christmas tree looking out to the wintery weather. The weather has been so cold this past week, but it certainly adds to the atmosphere!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Christmasy ...love the ornaments
December 6th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wonderfully Christmassy what a bonus to have snow!
December 6th, 2023  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise