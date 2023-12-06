Sign up
Photo 698
Getting close
A photo of our daughters household with their Christmas tree looking out to the wintery weather. The weather has been so cold this past week, but it certainly adds to the atmosphere!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
3
1
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
*lynn
Christmasy ...love the ornaments
December 6th, 2023
Beverley
Wonderfully Christmassy what a bonus to have snow!
December 6th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful capture
December 6th, 2023
