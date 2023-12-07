Sign up
Previous
Photo 699
Remains
The last of my bouquets, these roses have been in the porch that isn’t heated so they have lasted the longest.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
8
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3985
photos
166
followers
72
following
191% complete
View this month »
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
699
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark-
,
red-roses-white-bouquet-
Beverley
ace
You can feel the velvety petals… beautiful
December 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - I hope you are getting over the Covid and feeling better !
December 7th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Still beautiful!
December 7th, 2023
haskar
ace
Looks beautiful. It's great that they last so long.
December 7th, 2023
Kathy
ace
There are doing well, especially the red ones. They tend not to show the deterioration as quickly as white flowers.
December 7th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Lovely on black
December 7th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023
