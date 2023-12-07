Previous
Remains by craftymeg
Photo 699

Remains

The last of my bouquets, these roses have been in the porch that isn’t heated so they have lasted the longest.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You can feel the velvety petals… beautiful
December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - I hope you are getting over the Covid and feeling better !
December 7th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Still beautiful!
December 7th, 2023  
haskar ace
Looks beautiful. It's great that they last so long.
December 7th, 2023  
Kathy ace
There are doing well, especially the red ones. They tend not to show the deterioration as quickly as white flowers.
December 7th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Lovely on black
December 7th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise