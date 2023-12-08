Through the wet windscreen today, the very wet Guisborough tree. We are not feelIng very festive yet.
A big thank you to everyone who has sent get well wishes.
The Covid is taking its time, we are still testing positive and I am a few days behind hubbie, he is 11 days today. We went out to get some fresh air this afternoon(just sat in the car) being stuck in for over a week, I’m still feeling grotty so was glad to get back.. it’s got to go by next week. I missed a hospital apt today and am hoping to keep a dental apt next week.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
So sorry you are still poorly and missed that appt. Hope you are much better soon.