Blurry by craftymeg
Blurry

Through the wet windscreen today, the very wet Guisborough tree. We are not feelIng very festive yet.

A big thank you to everyone who has sent get well wishes.

The Covid is taking its time, we are still testing positive and I am a few days behind hubbie, he is 11 days today. We went out to get some fresh air this afternoon(just sat in the car) being stuck in for over a week, I’m still feeling grotty so was glad to get back.. it’s got to go by next week. I missed a hospital apt today and am hoping to keep a dental apt next week.

8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Margaret Brown

Casablanca ace
I love this ❤️
So sorry you are still poorly and missed that appt. Hope you are much better soon.
December 8th, 2023  
