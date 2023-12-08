Blurry

Through the wet windscreen today, the very wet Guisborough tree. We are not feelIng very festive yet.



A big thank you to everyone who has sent get well wishes.



The Covid is taking its time, we are still testing positive and I am a few days behind hubbie, he is 11 days today. We went out to get some fresh air this afternoon(just sat in the car) being stuck in for over a week, I’m still feeling grotty so was glad to get back.. it’s got to go by next week. I missed a hospital apt today and am hoping to keep a dental apt next week.



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.