Guisborough high street

Obviously not mine but I thought very interesting. The year must have been early 1900s because of horse drawn carts and riders.



It’s amazing this area has changed but it is still recognizable especially the market cross which still stands proud with a few alterations. The Buck with its above the door stag was still here up to a year or two ago, the rest of the street remains pretty much intact even today. The building on the right was demolished to make room for the modern traffic system, it used to be just a narrow road as you passed the cross but that must have been done when cars were more numerous. The cart is a grocers shop probably belonging to Walter Wilson’s. We also had a Walter Willson’s in Stokesley we used to get all our groceries there and my best friend worked there in the 60s after leaving school. So many memories have been triggered by this photo!!

Best on black



