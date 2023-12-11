Previous
Monument by craftymeg
Monument

Taken at Skinningrove seafront is a an old cobble fishing boat which has just recently been renovated. The following info is from the Skinningrove site.

The Repus is an old fishing coble that was found in bad condition in South Gare. Once belonging to well-loved local fisherman Wilbur Cox (who died in the 1980s), it was decided that the boat be brought back home to Skinningrove, repaired, and put back on the coast with two carved figures inside it.

This is in memory of all those fishermen who have lost their lives around the north east coastal waters

It stands proud on a swathe of grassy bank.
11th December 2023

Margaret Brown

