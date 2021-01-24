Towers 5 and 31

Well, this was supposed to be the site of an ICM I'm working on conceptually, but none of those photos came out how I'd like, so I decided to go with the one in focus. I'll visit again in the coming days as I'm usually obsessed with these power lines, but I rarely take good shots of them that please my eye.



Today, I had two Covid tests (rapid and deep nasal swab) because I have lost a bit of taste and smell and have had a sore throat for the past few days. The rapid test is negative, and we'll get the result of the other in a couple of days. The Dr. really didn't do a good job of taking the second test, which left me with a bloody nose for 20 min. unfortunately.



But I'm negative for now, and I'll keep to home until I get better confirmation. It is unlikely I have caught it, but the lack of taste and smell had me worried.



My state is one of those states in the US that continues to promote "liberty" and "freedom" without many masks, so I stick to my home and my environs mostly--hoping some people will find it somewhere in their collective souls to do a simple good deed for themselves and others. It's just mindboggling.



Hope everyone had a nice Sunday. I did get my walk in (I do a 3.1 mile circuit that goes among about 5 office parks that are pretty much abandoned whenever I walk--so I don't encounter anyone when I do exercise).



