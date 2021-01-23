The Way It Is

On my walk today, I strolled past one of "Nature's Cleaners" as he cleaned his beak on some wood at the top of a ravine. I didn't have my camera equipment with me, so I told myself if he was at the area as I made my circle around in my walk, I'd go back to my car and pull out the equipment. He was there and I saw him fly down into the ravine. Before getting my equipment, I saw that there were actually two vultures down there(not sure which type as they didn't show their wings--we have 2 types (black wing and turkey vulture)) feeding on a very large carcass (I'm thinking a dog unfortunately). It was also in the small creek--they were feeding on the last bits of the dead animal.



Anyway, I pulled out my wonderful 16-300 and tried to get a shot of the pair--way too many. You can't really see the second one well in this shot, but the only shots that have both in it are when they are both engaged in eating.



A dreary shot compared to yesterday's glorious sunset, but I'm glad we have these ominous birds anyway.