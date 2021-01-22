Previous
Taps

I've had the song Taps in my head for a few days now--one because of the bugler at the tomb of the unknown soldier on inauguration day, and two because I'm reminded of singing Taps as a young camper when evening came. My brother also plays Taps for veteran funerals.

Here are the words:
Day is done,

Gone the sun,

From the hills,

From the lake,

From the skies.

All is well,

Safely rest,

God is nigh

Go to sleep,

Peaceful sleep,

May the soldier

Or sailor,

God keep.

On the land

Or the deep,

Safe in sleep.

Love, good night,

Must thou go,

When the day,

And the night

Need thee so?

All is well.

Speedeth all

To their rest.

Fades the light;

And afar

Goeth day,

And the stars

Shineth bright,

Fare thee well,

Day has gone,

Night is on.

Thanks and praise,

For our days.

'Neath the sun,

'Neath the stars,

'Neath the sky,

As we go,

This we know,

God is nigh.

This was a lovely walk tonight, with the sun just dipping below the horizon.
