Forest Golden Hour

It's a bit dramatic for an office park set of trees where I park my car every day for my solo walk of 3.1 miles every day. But ICM is one of those things you try, try, try and won't know what you get until you get home. I had about 7 good ones--my lucky day.
This technique I use attempts to hold the camera still on the lower end of image parameters before whipping the camera up to create the ICM. It results in some parts of the image retaining focus while the other parts get all blurry and the light (I was a bit wobbly) also picks up as it shines through.
Today was busy. Keeping up with my WW diet thing has been surprisingly easy--before dinner, I had used only 2 of my 16 points (and I ate a bunch today!).
A friend dropped by to drop off his harddrive and camera cards. He borrowed his son's Sony A7 and didn't realize everything was in Raw, so I volunteered to load it in LR and convert them to Jpegs. But no, Sony RAW files are ARW files. So I didn't give up; I googled first "what is ARW." Haha. I figured out that I needed to download a converter through Adobe, but I could not get the download to process. I got on the chat feature, was transferred 4 times, and finally, I asked: "oh wait, does it matter what browser I'm using?" And sure enough, I needed to use Explorer--I was in Chrome. I thanked the 4th person with lots of !!!! and then I converted the shots, did a quick freebie edit session of the 904 shots (it was a universal edit, for sure), and then reloaded his images onto his hard-drive.
And I learned something new!
And I cooked Salmon, rice, and asparagas tonight--delish.