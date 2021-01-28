Sign up
28 / 365
Under the Overpass, I spy a Fault
What a day. I looked up and saw the sky and the overpass had a big hole in it--but I really liked the contrast between the sky and the structure.
I spent the morning putting together some things to deliver to my daughter in midtown, and I managed to forget two things--typical me!
Before I left, I made some kofta chicken balls I spied on a recipe that I thought would work quite well with my current diet I'm following.
You can see the food I cooked here:
https://365project.org/darylo/didn-t-make-cut/2021-01-28
28th January 2021
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
28th January 2021 1:07pm
Tags
sky
blue
overpass
contrast
abstract
concrete
cv2021
Phil Howcroft
i love the urban vibe and vivid blues. Is there a bit of a halo between underpass and sky...top right hand corner ?
January 29th, 2021
