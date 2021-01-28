Previous
Under the Overpass, I spy a Fault by darylo
28 / 365

Under the Overpass, I spy a Fault

What a day. I looked up and saw the sky and the overpass had a big hole in it--but I really liked the contrast between the sky and the structure.

I spent the morning putting together some things to deliver to my daughter in midtown, and I managed to forget two things--typical me!

Before I left, I made some kofta chicken balls I spied on a recipe that I thought would work quite well with my current diet I'm following.

You can see the food I cooked here: https://365project.org/darylo/didn-t-make-cut/2021-01-28
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Daryl O'Hare

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
i love the urban vibe and vivid blues. Is there a bit of a halo between underpass and sky...top right hand corner ?
January 29th, 2021  
