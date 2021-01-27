Sculpture in the Morning Light after a Rain

Wooo. This was a bear to edit as I don't have photoshop where I imagine I could just outline the structure and put black around it.



This is a new plastic sculpture that lights up at night. There is a lot of stuff in the negative space actually. I got lots of other photos today because I was in midtown for Dr. Appt. and to deliver 4 photos a client purchased! Oh to be in the city--so much to capture.



But this photo goes in the 2021 album. I'll post more tonight in other albums. Food, most likely! ;)