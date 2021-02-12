Aloo Gobi Matar

Well, this was really hard to photograph, so if you like it, I'm very appreciative.



1. I was going to make a Tofu Palak Paneer instead, but ran out of time.

2. I had a recipe printed out for Aloo Gobi which usually incorporates potatoes and cauliflower, but I knew I would make some additions (like peas, Matar).

3. The recipe I had printed out failed to mention needing ginger/garlic paste in the ingredients, so I just winged it with what I've seen in almost all my curry recipes (1T garlic/ginger paste mixture).

4. The light was not there.

5. My tripod wasn't set to a high enough setting to get a shot that would be more inclusive of the AMAZING gravy of this dish.

6. I was hungry.



6 won! haha.



The dish is vegetarian (in case all my 365 friends think all I cook is meat as evidenced by my posts), and it would have been vegan had I added soy milk to the dish to make the "cream" but on my diet, soy milk has more points than fat free Greek yogurt.



I am getting much more adept at recipes with Indian spices (from scratch), and this was amazingly delicious if I say so myself. But doing a food shot every day is harder than I thought it would be.



Bon Weekend and Bon Appetit!