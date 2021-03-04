WWII starts Sept. 1, 1939

This batch of documents, 20 in all, were really a huge mix of information, and by evidence on the timestamps, the ticker tape was rolling quickly September 1 when my grandfather was working. I have a lot of initials to decipher. Often on lines there is FC at the end, which could be my grandfather's first two initials, but then it could mean Financial Commission. Also, there are lots of DJ starts to lines (Dow Jones?). Regardless, there are 20 scanned docs today, and I'm running late getting it done.
These documents show how horrible it must have been for Poland--the site of the initial aggression, and it's clear that while Sept. 1 is the "start" of WWII, these docs show the lead up to it all. I'm horrified and fascinated at the same time. One of the documents expresses information about a state fair, the weather, stock prices, futures with trade with European countries...all in real time, something I didn't really consider was possible, but yes, apparently through private wire services.
My grandfather was only 33 at the time when he worked for Merrill Lynch (and was with E.A. Pierce & Co. before the merger in 1939). I know that when I knew my grandparents they had considerable wealth by then, but they always told us of a time when they had nothing--or that their parents lost so much--it was a sensitive topic as I recall. I was so young, though.
My grandfather never served in the war when almost his entire family has a long history of military service. I did see that he had signed up, but I do know that there was some kind of medical exception that kept him from serving.
His oldest brother, Harold O'Driscoll Hunter, aka "Monk", served in WWI and WWII and Hunter Army Airfield near Savannah, GA is named after him (he has a long list of service with distinction, and he also was a staunch segregationist with the troops--so "complicated" does not come close to covering the feelings I have on that). As late as 2010 https://www.army.mil/article/39930/hunter_army_airfield_celebrates_70th_anniversary
, he was honored with a wreath and in attendance was my mother's first cousin Paige Hungerpiller (deceased in 2016) and husband Jim. The airfield is over 80 years with his name now.
His other older brother, John Heard Hunter was a 2nd. Master Sargeant, First Troop Calvary (1923-1940) organized in 1774.
He had a younger sister, Edith O'Driscoll Hunter (maiden name) who married twice, first to a man with the last name Anderson, and then later in life to Bob Minus. I don't remember her first husband, but Aunt Edie (as we called her--she was my mom's aunt) was someone we visited quite regularly when we went to Hilton Head to see my grandparents (and we'd go to Savannah to visit Aunt Edie). She gave me a very beautiful aqua marine ring once--it was a precious gift that I lost somewhere in my teens--I always felt so bad about that. She used to entertain my brothers and me when we visited (with lemonade or quick mixed instant iced tea!), and her second husband Bob was also a real entertainer. Before my grandmother died, she gave me Edie's mother's silver (it was my grandfather's mother's silver too--if you're getting lost now!). It's a portion of the silver, so I imagine Edie's family has some of it too. The most beautiful thing about it is that the pattern is almost the same as my wedding silver pattern: Federal Cotillion. So the silver weds nicely, and I love having it all at the table when I entertain. It's like the family is all there.
My grandfather's father, Wright Hunter, was the Caption, Company "B" of the Savannah Volunteer guards. That is a history I will have to sort out too. Wright Hunter married Edith O'Driscoll, the namesake of my mom's aunt.
Whew, this will be edited later, but it's all down and documented. Not sure what I will scan tomorrow, but you'll get a hot dog of a narrative to accompany it most likely.
Thanks to all who are reading these narratives. It's my month-long (may take a few months) project of archiving my family's genealogy! Feels good to finish these docs--they are ready to send to fam!