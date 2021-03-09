From Daddy, Sept. 8, 1917 to EBT (my grandmother)

My Great Grandfather Marion Russell Thomas gave this sterling silver gift to my grandmother on her 11th birthday, and my grandmother gave it to me when I was around the same age, perhaps slightly younger. It's a silver hand purse. There is a button to push on the right side to open the purse, and inside on the left are two coin spring slots for dimes and nickles, a small mirror, and the mirror opens to hold a little bit of facial powder. The right side of it has a spring money clip for cash. On the back of the purse, there is a very exquisite EBT monogram.



It was clearly used quite a bit, much like the old baby silver cups my own parents had (or mine), where it is clear the baby banged the cup probably more than drank from it!



The mirror on the inside has always been broken, and I didn't want to take a photo of it until I can make sure I won't cut my hand in the process. It's also nighttime and this is not ideal lighting at all for this shot.



But I need to get back on schedule! With little Dahlia (our diabetic foster dog), I've been a wee bit distracted by super cuteness in the house and worrying about her glucose numbers. Tonight, she is LOW after having a really good 2 days. :(