Bee, Bokeh, and Berries
I'm a bit behind in posting, but I'm keeping up with the daily shots. This was almost before sundown, so the light wasn't great, but I'm always fascinated by what I find on a quick photo walk. This holly tree is blooming and berry cute with a bee!
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Daryl O'Hare
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
bee
,
pollen
,
bokeh
,
berries
,
holly
,
cv2021
