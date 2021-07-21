Sky Lights and Skylines, and the ever annoying iPhone "privacy" ad
My photo I previously posted in this series ( https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-07-20) mentions the domed skylights in my stair shot, which combines natural and artificial lighting. This is one of the multiple domed skylights out on the patio of the 5th floor of the library. A sliver of the ad from iPhone boasting it's privacy messaging (while it has a person pointing the camera at its audience in a really less-than-private feeling). I wish I had spent more time working on the domes and the framing of the terrace but I was struggling to get to other shots.