My Cousins by denful
13 / 365

My Cousins

This weekend I went to see my lovely cousin in Ripon.This photo was taken 61 years ago. My mum was in hospital after she had just had my brother and was extremely poorly. We are the oldest, there are 6 more!
I was staying with my Auntie Dot. Pat is my oldest cousin and I have always loved her to bits, Auntie Dot is her mum. I looked up to her so much( still do if truth be told.. not that I’d tell her😘)
Pat is the eldest in the shot and I am sitting on her knee. All my cousins are lovely and brown and then there’s me pasty English Rose. Some things don’t change
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Granny7

