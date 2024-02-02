Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
30 / 365
Black and white version
St Mary’s Abbey York
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
725
photos
89
followers
100
following
8% complete
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Latest from all albums
639
640
641
642
643
644
30
645
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Just because
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd February 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat
I really like how the b&w has enhanced the stonework. It has a nice gothic feel to it. Very nice shot.
February 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close