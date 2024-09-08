Previous
Nephew Kyle
Nephew Kyle

This is my nephew Kyle. A little more than 2 weeks ago he was in a terrible motorcycle accident. He sustained several compound fractures of his right leg both arms, and shattered his pelvis. He also has a minor brain bleed and was on a ventilator for almost 2 weeks. Now he has a trach, but is beginning to come around. He has a very long road to recovery, and we do not know how much recovery he will experience. I would appreciate prayers and good thoughts. The change in lifestyle is going to be extremely difficult on him because he was very active.
Rick Schies

