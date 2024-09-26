Kyle Update

I appreciate your positive thoughts and your prayers for my nephew Kyle. I wanted to provide a quick update. This week he was moved to a rehabilitation center to receive extensive therapy. On Tuesday he was sent back to the hospital because he had a gallstone that was blocking his bile duct. Today he returned to the rehab center. My brother told me he is talking quite a bit, and is moving much better, but still a long way to go. This photo was taken in front of his Fitness Center. He is a personal trainer.