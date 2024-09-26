Previous
Kyle Update by digitalrn
Photo 1937

Kyle Update

I appreciate your positive thoughts and your prayers for my nephew Kyle. I wanted to provide a quick update. This week he was moved to a rehabilitation center to receive extensive therapy. On Tuesday he was sent back to the hospital because he had a gallstone that was blocking his bile duct. Today he returned to the rehab center. My brother told me he is talking quite a bit, and is moving much better, but still a long way to go. This photo was taken in front of his Fitness Center. He is a personal trainer.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise