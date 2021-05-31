Introducing ...

Previous
Rocky Reeve McBeth
My new grandson arrived yesterday by C section. Only 25 weeks and weighing 545 grams. He will have a big battle in front of him, but so far he is proving to be a fighter. Such an emotional time!
Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
julia ace
All the best for the little guy and family..
May 31st, 2021  
